Two men taken to area hospitals after stabbing, shooting during alleged robbery in Groves

GROVES - One man was shot and one man was stabbed during an altercation Tuesday morning in Groves.

A driver in the 3100 block of East Street reported hearing shots fired just after 7:30 a.m. and when Groves Police officers arrived they found a man in his 40's who had been stabbed according to Groves City Marshall Norman Reynolds.

The stabbing victim told officers that another man had stabbed him while attempting to rob him at which point he shot the alleged robber with a shotgun according to Reynolds.

The stabbing victim was transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas according to Acadian Ambulance.

Witnesses on the scene told officers that they could find the alleged robber at the intersection of North Street and Berry Avenue Reynolds said.

When officers arrived at North and Berry they found a man in his 40's who had been shot he said.

The shooting victim was transported by ambulance as "emergency traffic" to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont according to Acadian Ambulance.

Police are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

