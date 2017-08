(Photo: Castro, Esperanza, KBMT)

PORT ARTHUR - Police are trying to find out what led to a shooting in a Port Arthur neighborhood Friday night.

It happened in the 44-hundred block of Lake Shore Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two males shot. One with a grazing shot to the side of the head and one to the right shoulder area.

Both appeared to be non-life threatening.

No word of any arrests.

