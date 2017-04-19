Two killed after car struck by 18-wheeler on Hwy 73 in Winnie

WINNIE - Two people have been killed in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a passenger car on Highway 73 a few miles west of Highway 124.

From the Texas Department of Public Safety...

At approximately 1:00p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a report of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 73 and County Line Road in Chambers County. This crash occurred about 1-2 miles west of Highway 124.

Initial reports indicate that a Lincoln Town Car was traveling southbound on County Line Road. The driver of the Lincoln failed to stop at a stop sign, traveled onto Highway 73 and was struck by a truck tractor semi-trailer that was westbound on Highway 73.

At this time, DPS can confirm that both occupants in the passenger vehicle are deceased.

All eastbound traffic lanes of Highway 73 are closed; however, the westbound traffic lanes remain open. Motorists traveling in the area are urged to stay alert for emergency vehicles and slow moving traffic. Expect delays.

All information is preliminary and DPS Houston Communications should be contacted for any further updates.

