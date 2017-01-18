Two file to run for Beaumont ISD trustee spots

Beaumont Indpendent School District

BEAUMONT - Two Beaumont residents have became the first to throw their hats into the ring to run for the Beaumont school board.

Denise Wallace-Spooner and Joe Albert Evans, Jr., both of Beaumont, each applied Wednesday to run for one of two at-large Beaumont Independent School District Board of Trustees positions.

Wednesday, January 18 is the first day that applications were accepted with the final deadline being February 17, 2017.

Those wishing to run for trustee may apply in person or by mail at the BISD headquarters at 3395 Harrison Ave in Beaumont during office hours from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Applications can also be mailed to...

Beaumont ISD Board Affairs

3395 Harrison Ave.

Beaumont TX 77706

The deadline to apply to be on the ballot is February 17, 2017.

