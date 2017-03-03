Two escape, elderly man killed in Orangefield house fire

Charles Swift Sr., 65, died following a house fire in Orangefield Friday morning. Photo Courtesy of the Family

ORANGEFIELD - NOTE: Previous versions of this story incorrectly stated that four people escaped the fire. 12News was given incorrect information. Only three people were in the home at the time of the fire.

Two people escaped a house fire that killed an elderly man in Orangefield Friday morning.

Charles Eric Swift,, Sr., 65. died as a result of the fire according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Preliminary autopsy reports show that Swift died of smoke inhalation and possibly carbon monoxide poisoning pending toxicology reports the sheriff's office reported.

Firefighters from Bridge City, West Orange, Pinehurst, McLewis and LIttle Cypress responded to the fire in the 3600 block of Dronett Street which was reported just after 7 a.m.

The 65 year-old man was pronounced dead by Orange County Precinct Three Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton.

Firefighters were forced to closed down Highway 105 in front of Orangefield High School to run fire hose across the road to the nearest hydrant causing traffic problems as students were arriving at all Orangefield schools

The home was declared a total loss.

