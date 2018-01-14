Two-car accident stops traffic on I-10

DPS responded to a two-car crash around four Sunday afternoon. Only one person sustained minor injuries, and the wreck was cleared within an hour.

From the Texas Department of Public Safety |

At approximately 4:15p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a two vehicle crash on Interstate 10, near mile marker 837, in Jefferson County.



Preliminary reports indicate that a 2017 Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on the Interstate when his vehicle was rear-ended by a 2014 Ford Fusion. The impact of the collision caused the Ford to strike the concrete wall and flip over before coming to rest.



The driver of the Ford, 24-year-old Ashlee Jones of Fresno, Texas, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with minor injuries.



The driver of the Nissan, 20-year-old Ayub Khan of Louisiana, did not sustain any injuries in the crash.



Eastbound traffic lanes of the Interstate were closed for less than an hour and have since reopened.



This is an ongoing crash investigation and there are no further details to be released.





Sergeant Stephanie Davis

