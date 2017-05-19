Two Beaumont ISD students killed in dump truck wreck

BEAUMONT - The Beaumont ISD community mourning after the announcement that two students died in the accident in North Beaumont earlier today.

The accident happened on Eastex Freeway near Chinn Lane.

According police, a dump truck was on top of the car when they collided, resulting fatal for the two B.I.S.D. students.

"He was a joy," says Shy Filer, Assistant Principal at West Brook High School.

Friends tell me Junior at West Brook High School and 4th grader were inside the car



Friends tell me Junior at West Brook High School and 4th grader were inside the car

Police say dump truck ended on top of their vehicle

"I talked to him and laughed, he walked off not knowing those were going to be my last words to him," She says.

"I wish I can go back and tell him how much I love him," says Filer heartbroken.

A dump truck collided with a car carrying 2 B.I.S.D. students, a junior from West Brook and a 4th grader from Homer Drive Elementary.

The intense wreck shut down the northbound service road of Eastex Freeway.

Beaumont police were using drones hoping to capture every perspective. every angle, and another look at the devastation left behind.

"We need to hold on to each other and pray for one another," says Filer.

"Always remember the good things about the student and friend," She explains.

Hoping to put together the pieces of their broken hearts.

"Stay encouraged, hold on to the memories and be strong for one another, because his family is going to need it, and we're all going to need it," She says.

She also tells 12News that West Brook will have counselors available for the students on Monday.

The principal of West Brook High school Dr. Diana Valdez released a statement on the "West Brook Parent Chat" Facebook page reading:

"Dear west brook family, this afternoon we have lost one of our family members. Please take a moment to pray for strength for the brown family during this most difficult time this evening."

