Two adults, teen wounded in Port Arthur shooting Monday night

PORT ARTHUR - Three people are recovering from gunshot wounds following a shooting in Port Arthur.

According to a police department spokesperson, the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Thomas Blvd.

When officers arrived they found two 24-year-old victims and one 14-year old victim with gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to Christus Southeast Texas St. Mary Hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

All three victims have been released from the hospital.

No arrests have been reported by officials.

