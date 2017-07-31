Truck hits parked SUV, two taken to hospital

JEFFERSON COUNTY - A driver and his passenger are in the hospital after investigators say his truck left the roadway and struck a disabled SUV early Monday morning on Highway 73.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephanie Davis told 12news the collision was reported around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 73 near Taylor’s Bayou. She said initial reports indicate that a 2014 Ford pickup truck was going east on Highway 73. The driver went off the roadway onto the improved shoulder and struck an abandoned Toyota SUV. The impact caused the Ford pickup to rollover several times before coming to rest.

The driver, Benigno Martinez Jr., 21, and his passenger, Joaquin Luna, 21, both of Mission, Texas, were taken by ambulance to CHRISTUS Hospital – St. Elizabeth. Sgt. Davis said their injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Troopers as of 9 a.m. have not determined what caused the truck to leave the roadway.

