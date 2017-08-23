Truck fled the scene of Auto-ped after hitting 10-year-old child on 12th street

PORT ARTHUR - A child was struck by a truck and fled the scene on 12th street, near the Port Arthur Parks and Recreation Center.

The 10-year-old boy was riding his bike on 12th street when a truck stuck the child and fled the scene at approximately 5:00p.m. Wednesday.

The child walked over to the recreation center to get help according to the child's step mother. Acadian responded to the scene and transported the boy to the Medical Center with minor injuries.

© 2017 KBMT-TV