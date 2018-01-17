Truck drivers face freezing conditions in Beaumont

BEAUMONT - Truck drivers got quite the experience in ice storm and some are familiar with the conditions but at least one trucker was locked down in Beaumont.

Truck driver, Marc Cardoso says that it's not a normal routine for him to drive in freezing conditions.

"I been driving for 10 years on the road and this is the first time I have driven on the freezing roads in Texas."

Like many other truck drivers in Beaumont, Cardoso woke up this morning with frozen brakes, which caused him to potently miss his Thursday deadline.

"I have been trying to brake some of the ice but it's not moving and there is nothing I can do about it."

Cardoso says that the load of furniture he picked up in Orlando, Florida on Monday is due by Thursday morning in Phoenix, Arizona. However, with not wanting to spend the money to get a professional to thaw the frozen brakes, he was forced to wait for the sun to melt the ice.

