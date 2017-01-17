Truck crashes into Sherwin Williams sign, driver transported to local hospital

ORANGE - According to Orange Police Department, a Dodge Ram truck was traveling Southbound on 16th street in Orange when the truck lost control and crashed into the Sherwin Williams sign on the 1300 block of 16th street.

The accident occurred at about 8:45 Tuesday evening.

The driver of the truck was unconscious when first responders arrived but regained consciousness before being transported to a local hospital by Acadian. The driver did not suffer from severe injuries.

It is unclear at this time at what caused the crash. This is an ongoing crash investigation.

(© 2017 KBMT)