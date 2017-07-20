Truck and other equipment stolen from West Jefferson County Municipal Water District

FANNETT - The West Jefferson County Municipal Water District is waiting for some stolen equipment to be returned to its Fannett location.

On June 6, thieves stole a 2000 gray Chevrolet flatbed truck, a 14-feet trailer and a Bobcat excavator.

James Harrison lives just down the street from where the robbery took place.

"I'm very surprised that a group would be willing to steal anything from this neighborhood, especially the water district, an organization that takes care of the community," Harrison said.

According to the water district’s manager, the thieves broke a chain to a gate overnight.

That equipment allows the water district to help thousands of residents in the Cheek, Hamshire, Fannett and China area.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tells us they still haven't located the equipment or the suspects.

Harrison hopes the case can be closed soon.

"Most especially, I would like those guys to be brought to justice," Harrison said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office auto theft task force is asking anyone who has seen these vehicles to contact them at (409) 735-4455.

