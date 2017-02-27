Trial begins for Orange County man accused of severely beating his elderly mother

ORANGE - John Wesley Smith III has been held in Orange County Jail since September 6, 2016, on felony charges of injury to an elderly person. Today was the first day of his trial in which he could face life in prison if he's found guilty of that charge.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by 12 News, Smith allegedly beat his mother, Wanda Smith after she refused to give him money for drugs on Sunday, September 4, 2016.

The affidavit shows that Wanda Smith had facial trauma. In today's testimony, a jury of four men and eight women were shown pictures of Smith's face when police officers arrived on scene. The victim had swelling of the brain and bleeding in three locations in the brain according to the affidavit.

State evidence shows Smith had used napkins and towels to clean up the blood from her wounds.

Jurors also heard a 911 call that John Smith III made that night asking for medical personnel to respond to Smith's home. In the 911 call, Smith confirmed that his mother was assaulted.

In the call, Smith refused to give his name or any information by "pleading the fifth".

According to the Orange County Assistant District Attorney, Wanda Smith is recovering in a nursing home and won't attend the trial.

Testimony continues tomorrow at 9 a.m. in Judge Powell's courtroom.

