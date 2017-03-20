Trial begins for man accused of killing a woman and her daughter in Beaumont's South End

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Joseph Kenneth Colone JR is on trial for Capital Murder. Jury selection took place Monday afternoon in the Jefferson County Courtroom.

Colone is accused of killing a woman and her teenage daughter in 2010. 41-year-old Mary Hernandez Goodman and her 16-year-old daughter Briana Goodman were found shot to death in their home on Beaumont’s South End.

Prosecutors say that Joseph Colone JR killed them in order to keep them from testifying against him in an aggravated robbery case.

Mary Goodman had identified Colone JR in a lineup in June of 2010, just a month before the murder.





