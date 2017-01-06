BEAUMONT - A transgender Beaumont man says he is fearful of legislation filed at the state capital on Wednesday.

The Texas Privacy act," the so-called "Bathroom Bill" criminalizes those who don't use the bathroom based on the gender on their birth certificate.

“As a transgender man, it worries me for how it actually affects my daily life if it does pass,” says Beaumont native Nathan Roan.

“I've been transitioning for the last 2 years now,” he says.

The thought of not being able to do a basic need scares him.

“I'm just one of the guys, I work a physical labor job, plan on going back to school, pretty much like everybody else,” says Nathan.

Texas Senate Bill 6, also known as the Texas Privacy Act was introduced last Wednesday by Republican Senator Lois Kolkhorst.

The Bill is composed of 3 major parts.

The first part prohibits local governments from adopting ordinances that regulate bathroom and locker rooms of private businesses.

Second, in government buildings, public schools and universities, each dressing room, locker room and bathroom must be designated for use based on a person's biological sex.

A person must go by the sex listed on their birth certificate.

“Now you have a group of kids worried about how they're going to take care of a basic function then worry about their algebra test and passing the state exam,” says Nathan.

The 3rd part enhances penalties by one degree for crimes committed in public dressing rooms, showers, locker rooms and bathrooms.

And getting penalized is something that frightens those like Nathan.

“My day to day life isn't too different from what yours is probably like,” he says.

“We just want to live our lives like everybody else,” Nathan explains.

