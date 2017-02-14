KBMT
Tornado tears through Fort Bend communities

Reporter Melissa Correa was live in the Village of Pleak near Rochmond in Fort Bend County.

Melissa Correa and Tim Wetzel, KHOU 2:54 PM. CST February 14, 2017

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado made its way through the communities located along the Southwest Freeway in Fort Bend County early Tuesday.

The funnel cloud touched down at State Highway 36 near the Needville/Fairchilds area.

Homes in the area saw damage to their roofs and fences with debris scattered everywhere.

There was also damage reported in the Village of Fleak not far from Fairchilds. There small metal buildings saw damage along with some roofs to homes.

 

 

Flying debris also damaged vehicles nearby.

According to the Fort bend County Sheriff’s Office, there were no reports of injuries.

The tornado headed east along the Southwest Freeway at about 50 mph making its way through Greatwood and then First Colony.

 

 

Fort Bend ISD issued a shelter-in-place as the severe weather moved through the area.

Some of worst reports of damage came from Bridlewood area in Richmond.

Photos: Damage after severe storms in Houston, surrounding areas

 

 

 

 

One family said that the tornado blew out their front porch and camper. Portions of the camper landed on a sports car nearby.

 

 

