Tornado struck McLennan County, National Weather Service confirms

MART - The National Weather Service, after talking with the Waco-McLennan County office of Emergency Management, confirmed Tuesday that one tornado touched down in eastern McLennan County around 10:40 or 10:45 Monday night.

The tornado, which caused damage in Mart, was classified as an EF-0 -- the lowest level on the tornado scale. Even so, the twister damaged several buildings and trees near Battle Lake Golf Course in Mart.

Luckily, no injuries were reported. And, the damage was not severe.

