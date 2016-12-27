Top SETX school stories of 2016

BEAUMONT - A school year can have its ups and downs: from the daily workloads kids carry home every day to the thrill of cheering their school for Friday night football games. At times, schools faced some adversity.

A carbon monoxide leak at Marshall Middle School forced hundreds of students and staff to receive medical treatment.

Reports that the leak could have been prevented are troubling to some parents, who felt fortunate their kids recovered.

"My daughter hasn't really suffered any ill effects, long term effects from this incident and I think that goes a long way in saying that uh, Mr. Basinger and his staff took the best care of our children that they possibly could," Ann Leiferman, a Marshall Middle School parent said.

Some schools could not open their doors after massive flooding tore through Southeast Texas.

Within Deweyville ISD, the elementary school was completely flooded. The elementary school is awaiting a new building, but this school year they had to start school in fully equipped trailers.

Tragedy also struck the Woodville eagles track team who were in a bus crash at the end of March.

But that didn't stop the student-athletes from persevering and participating in a district track meet weeks later.

"We were in that wreck but we just never gave up, we kept fighting as one, as a school, as a community and everything, just fighting to get through this together," Yoselin Miranda, a Woodville track athlete said.

Other Southeast Texas athletes also played in the game of a lifetime.

The West Orange-Stark Mustangs trucked through an undefeated season on their way to a second straight state championship.

Moments like this remind us that kids can achieve greatness by working hard on and off the field.

(© 2016 KBMT)