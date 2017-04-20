Toddler seriously injured in FM770 wreck near Saratoga

HARDIN COUNTY - A toddler was seriously injured Thursday morning in a wreck that closed down FM770 near Saratoga for about three hours.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were notified of the accident at about 7:30 a.m. according to a release from the DPS.

A Mitsubishi passenger car driven by woman with a toddler in the car was heading south on FM770 in Hardin County when the car crossed into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and struck a Dodge pickup truck the release said.

The Dodge Durango following the car left the road and struck a tree in an attempt to avoid the wreck the release said.

The driver of the Mitsubishi and the child passenger were transported by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont according to DPS.

The child was seriously injured while the driver received minor injuries according to the release.

An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene but the helicopter was unable to land at the scene because of fog according to Acadian Ambulance.

The driver of the Dodge pickup was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth with minor injuries and the driver of the Dodge Durango was not injured the release said.

The road was reopened by about 10:45 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation by DPS troopers.

