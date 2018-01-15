Tips for driving on icy roads

BEAUMONT - Although many schools will be closed tomorrow, a lot of people are still expected on the roads, as they try to get to work.

Despite the potential for freezing temperatures, and ice on the roads all of the major highways will still be open as one might expect, but Beaumont Police Department put out a facebook post giving safety tips for those who will be on the road on Tuesday:

* SLOW DOWN- Reducing your speed is the most important thing you can do during wet/icy conditions. High speeds during inclement weather makes it both easier to lose control of your vehicle and more difficult to stop.

* Leave at least one full car length between you and the vehicle in front of you. This gives a better reactionary gap in the event of trouble up ahead.

* Eliminate distractions inside of your vehicle -Put down your cell phone!!!

* Never use cruise control on wet or icy roadways!

* Go easy on the brakes- brake application is a common trigger of slides that can result in losing control of your vehicle.

* ALWAYS wear your seat belt!

As a precaution, TxDOT began pre-treating the roads Monday morning.

