'Time bandits' steal historical clock from front of Daisetta building

DAISETTA - A clock that kept time on the front of a Main Street building in Daisetta for more than 60 years was stolen earlier this month.

The clock which hung on the front of the now vacant Taff Insurance Agency building since the early 40's is believed to have been stolen sometime during the daylight hours of Wednesday, March 8 through Sunday, March 11, 2017 according to a release from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

The clock has not kept time since Hurricane Ike Captain Ken DeFoor of the sheriff's office told 12News.

The round clock, measuring 24" in diameter, may be 80 years old and has black numbers on a white face encircled by a metal casing and a non-functioning white neon light according to the release.

The family that owns the building has offered a $500 reward for the return of the clock which is considered a family keepsake.

Crime Stoppers will also pay a cash reward in addition to the reward offered by the owner for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the theft the release said.

If you have any information call the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at (936) 336-4505 or the Daisetta Police Department at (936) 536-6761.

