Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidnapping of Orange County attorney

Henrry Eduar Rivera-Antunez, L to R, Erik Pagoada-Bustillo, German Adalid Borjas-Benitez Photo/Orange County Sheriff's Office

ORANGE - 12News has learned that Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies have made arrests in the kidnapping of an attorney from Orange County.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told 12News three men were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of attorney Jim Sharon Bearden Jr,

Bearden, Jr. was abducted May 8 from his home off of 1442 in Orange County. He was awakened by two masked intruders. The men tied him up and took several items from his home including guns and electronics. The men then forced Bearded into his own car and drove him to Port Arthur. Bearden was then forced to withdraw cash from a bank. Afterwards he was released with his vehicle.

Detectives from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division were able to identify the two suspects that entered the house, and a third suspect who was driving a vehicle and acted as a lookout.

On Friday, detectives found all three suspects in Port Arthur. Captain Cliff Hargrave said all three subjects confessed.

The three were arrested for burglary of a habitation, a 1st degree felony and taken to the Jefferson County jail. They are expected to be transferred to the Orange County Jail today.

All three suspects are from Honduras. Investigators determined that all three are undocumented immigrants. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed immigration detainers on them.

The suspects are identified as German Adalid Borjas-Benitez, 19; Henrry Eduar Rivera-Antunez, 17, and Erik Pagoada-Bustillo, 17.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office CID was assisted in this investigation by the Port Arthur Police Department; the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office; the Orange County District Attorney’s Office; the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; U. S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

