Three teens injured, two seriously in rollover accident south of Beaumont

JEFFERSON COUNTY - A Tuesday morning wreck has seriously injured two teens and left one teen with minor injuries.

The Department of Public Safety received a report of a one vehicle rollover crash on South Pine Island Road near Brooks road in South Jefferson County at about 8:30 a.m. according to a release from DPS Sgt. Stephanie Davis.

A Chevrolet passenger car driven by a 16 year-old girl was heading south on South Pine Island Road at an unsafe speed when the car hit a bump in the road and the driver lost control of the car the release said.

The car flipped end over end several times before coming to rest in a ditch on the side of the road according to the release.

A 15 year-old girl in the front passenger seat and a 16 year-old girl in the rear seat both received serious injuries the release said.

Sgt. Davis says the front seat passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was flown to UTMB Galveston by helicopter.

Her injuries are serious but there are no confirmed reports on her current status according to Davis.

The rear passenger was transported by ambulance to Christus Southeast Texas Hospital with serious injuries including several broken bones the release said.

The driver, who received minor injuries, was cited for unsafe speed and violating a driver license restriction according to the release.

The investigation into the accident will continue the release said.

(© 2017 KBMT)