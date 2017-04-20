Three taken by ambulance from FM 770 accident

HARDIN COUNTY - At least three people were taken to the hospital following a major accident on FM 770 in Hardin County Thursday morning.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephanie Davis told 12news the collision happened around 7:30 a.m. near Saratoga.

Denise Richter with Acadian Ambulance service told 12News that four ambulances were sent to the scene. Two patients were taken to the hospital “non-emergency” traffic, and one patient was taken as “emergency traffic.”

12News has a crew on the scene and is waiting for information from a public information officer.

