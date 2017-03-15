Three suspects rob Stella Morrison's law office in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at 3:21 Wednesday afternoon at Stella Morrison's law office at 1015 Gulfway drive in Port Arthur.
Three males entered the building and robbed the establishment of an undetermined amount of cash.
According to Stella Morrison, the secretary was stuck in the face during the robbery. More details to come.
