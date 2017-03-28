Three storm chasers killed in Dickens County crash

SPUR, TEXAS - Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash west of Spur, Texas, according to two sources will knowledge of the tragedy.

A black suburban driving north on FM 1081 went through a stop sign and collided with a black jeep that was heading westbound on FM 2794 around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, DPS Sgt. John Gonzalez confirmed.

Prominent Storm Chaser Jeff Piotrowski tweeted the three victims were fellow storm chasers. They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement.

Tragedy strikes our community once again, confirming 3 storm chasers killed west of Spur TX. Now is the time to pray not share names.#txwx — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) March 28, 2017

Initial reports indicate they had been tracking possible tornado activity in Dickens County.

It was not immediately clear whether or not anyone else was injured in the crash. No names were released Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

