Three local women named 2017 Houston Texans Cheerleaders

Photo provided by The Houston Texans (Photo: KBMT)

HOUSTON - Three Southeast Texan women are cheering on the team for the Houston Texans this season according to the Beaumont Enterprise.

Houston Texans announced Tuesday evening that Danielle C, a 2010 Port Neches-Groves High School graduate, Olivia W, a 2009 Nederland High School graduate and Adriana S, a 2007 West Brook High School graduate will be joining the team.

Olivia and Adriana are returning to the team for their second year. Danielle is starting on the team this year for her first season.

© 2017 KBMT-TV