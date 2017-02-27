Three face drug charges following Beaumont traffic stop

Three people from Mississippi are in the Jefferson County jail following an early-morning traffic stop in Beaumont.

A spokesperson for the Beaumont Police Department said the traffic stop happened around 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 10 near the Carroll A. "Butch" Thomas Educational Support Center. The spokesperson said officers found about 23 grams of suspected MDMA (Ecstasy) and about 17 ounces of suspected Marijuana.

Three people from the car were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Police identify the suspects as Jamie Butler, 24; Eddie Melton, 36; and Tyrohnda Saffold, 26, all of Clarksdale, MS.

