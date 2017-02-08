Three dead, seven injured after DeRidder, LA, containerboard mill explosion

DERIDDER, LA - Three men were killed and seven people were injured Wednesday morning in a violent explosion at at a Louisiana containerboard mill.

The explosion happened in the pulp m,ill section of Packaging Corporation of America's DeRidder Containerboard Mill at about 11:10 a.m. when a 25 foot tall tank containing "foul condensate" exploded killing the men, some of whom were contractors, Anderson said.

Of the seven injured, six suffered minor and one suffered moderate injuries according to Anderson.

One person was previously reported as missing but they have been accounted however the missing person;'s condition is unknown according to Sgt. James Anderson of the Louisiana State Police.

Louisiana State Police, the Beauregard Sheriff's Office and OSHA are investigating the explosion Anderson said adding that there was no chemical hazard.

Anyone needing information about family or a loved one working at the plant that they can not contact should go to the covered arena at the Beauregard Parish Civic Center west of the plant on U.S. 190 according to the sheriff's office.

The plant was formerly owned by Boise and was acquired by PCA in 2013.

