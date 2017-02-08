Three dead, one missing, several injured after DeRidder, LA, containerboard mill explosion

DERIDDER, LA - Three people are dead, one is missing and several have been injured following a paper mil explosion at a Louisiana containerboard mill.

The explosion occurred at the Packaging Corporation of America's DeRidder Containerboard Mill at about 11:10 a.m. according to theChief Deputy Joe Toler of the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office.

The scene has been contained and multiple police, fire and first responders are at the plant which is on U.S. 190 between Deridder and Merryville, La., according to Toler.

The plant was formerly owned by Boise and was acquired by PCA in 2013.

12News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update as we receive more information.

