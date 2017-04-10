Three businesses, 20-25 homes evacuated after tanker carrying volatile chemical flips in Silsbee

SILSBEE - An environmental crew is working with a towing company to upright a tanker carrying a volatile chemical after it rolled in north Silsbee Monday.

An evacuation was ordered for a 1,000 foot radius around the truck after it rolled just after 8 a.m. Monday about a quarter mile west of Highway 92 and Silsbee Police have shut down FM 418 and 11th Street.

About 20 - 25 homes and three businesses, including a laundromat and two doctor's offices have been evacuated and authorities don't expect residents to be able to return before 1 p.m.

The tanker truck, which is not leaking at this team, was carrying isopentane which is flammable and could be poisonous if exposed to the air according to Silsbee Fire Chief Robin Jones.

Isopentane is extremely flammable and if mixed with air the vapors can be explosive according to the CDC website.

The environmental crew from Garner Environmental will assess the situation and then Neff Brothers Towing will work to upright the truck for removal according to Jones.

The City of Silsbee and Hardin County are sending dump truck loads of dirt to contain any amount of chemical that may spill.

The truck tractor has been uprighted and crews are now working on the tanker-trailer.

FM 418 is shut down from Highway 92 to Old 418 and 11th Street is shut down at Payne Road according to police.

