Thousands look skyward from Beaumont Event Centre as partial solar eclipse wows Southeast Texas

Thousands of eyes turned towards the sky this afternoon at the Beaumont Event Centre to witness the solar eclipse.

Around 2,000 people gathered to watch the phenomenon according to Beaumont Public Library administrator Paul Eddy.





The public library hosted the event and gave out 1,200 pairs of solar eclipse glasses.





Several family members sat outside on the lawn to witness the moon cover the sun.

“It looks about 40 percent and its red…it’s cool the kids think it’s awesome,” said Margaret Williams.

Williams spent the afternoon watching the eclipse with her family.

“I’m just happy, I know my mom is, we were able to do it with the grandkids and the great grandkids,” said Williams.

She decided to go to the Event Centre three hours early this morning so she could get a pair of free solar eclipse glasses.

Others residents like Gabriel Sanchez shared solar eclipse glasses with his family members.

“It's pretty cool it's just missing a piece of the sun it's just gone,” said Sanchez.





At the viewing party, there was also a telescope for several kids to get a closer look at the eclipse.

One woman named Edith Vaughan brought her own original kaleidoscope that she made. She said the light from the sun comes through the tube and reflects the crescent patters on the ground.

She made her “Solar Eclipse Kaleidoscope” out of a cardboard tube and a pringles can.





"I’ve been interested in astronomy since I was a little child we used to go out and watch meteor showers and stuff and I’ve always had this fascination," said Vaughan.

Vaughan said she's seen three eclipses so far including one from 1979.

“I see it as very fascinating, science is just amazing,” said Vaughan.

If you missed the eclipse this year there will be another one in 7 years on August 8, 2024.

