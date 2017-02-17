Thieves target orange county cemetery

An orange county woman is outraged after several items were stolen from her loved one’s tombstones.

Melba Hudson likes to visit the Hudson Cemetery every week off of Old Highway 87 to pay respects to her husband and granddaughter.

When she visited their grave on Tuesday she realized several flowers were missing from their tombstones.

“You personally have done something to me when you destroy the grave site or the flowers of what I do for them," said Hudson.

Hudson said other tombstones in the cemetery were also vandalized. One tombstone that was added to the cemetery on Saturday had an expensive vase stolen.









"It’s foolishness, there is no monetary value to anyone but us," said Hudson.



Hudson said several of the tombstones in the cemetery are over 100 years old. She said flowers have been stolen before and that some graves were even kicked over.



"It feels like you’ve been robbed, someone came and disturbed them," said Hudson.

Melba said she called the orange county sheriff’s office to complain about the thefts. She also said she hopes no one will come back to disturb the graves, so her family members can truly rest in peace.



"There are lot of people here, a lot of memories and a lot of fine people buried out here," said Hudson.

The orange county sheriff's office have received police reports but do not have any leads or suspects at this time.

(© 2017 KBMT)