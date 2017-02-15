Thief on the loose with stolen guns after burglarizing Port Arthur home

PORT ARTHUR - A burglar was caught on camera breaking into a Port Arthur home Tuesday afternoon.

The burglar broke into the Port Arthur home on the 2000 block of Rosedale Tuesday, took loaded firearms, and got into an SUV with a getaway driver.

The robber made his way inside their home through a broken window.

“I was so scared I didn't even want to go look, I saw the stuff on the floor, everything was a mess, broken glass and everything,” says Magali Ortega, Burglary victim and homeowner.

Just days after placing cameras outside her home, she catches the burglar looking straight at the camera forcing it down trying to erase evidence.



“If we didn't have those cameras, we wouldn't have noticed what kind of truck they had or what kind of person it was to do this,” says Ortega.

A frightening thought for the newly married woman who says the burglar also stole computers and jewelry, and now, Martin Lopez, the friend of the family helps out by cleaning up the pieces the burglar left behind.

“It's not fair that you work too hard to have what you have, someone just comes out of nowhere and takes everything you work for. It's kind of hard,” Lopez says.

The burglar not only stole belonging--but he took away something even more valuable--

a piece of mind.

“At night what if they come back and do something to us, it's really scary,” says Ortega.



