PORT NECHES - Hundreds of Cubans who sold everything to head to the United States are stuck in Panama tonight.

Yesterday, President Obama repealed a measure granting automatic residency to virtually every Cuban who arrived in the u-s whether or not they had visas.

"Effective immediately, Cuban nationals who attempt to enter the United States illegally and do not qualify for humanitarian relief will be subject to removal, consistent with U.S. law and enforcement priorities," Obama said in a statement.

The change took effect immediately, and that repeal is causing some emotional memories to surface for Cubans living in here in Southeast Texas.

For Luis Cantillo, his trip from Cuba to the United States is something he will never forget.

The painting of a sailor from his son is one of the few prized possessions Luis Cantillo has from Cuba, it’s a symbol of his long journey to the United States.

“We took the tire of a bus and made it into a raft, it took us a total of 7 days to make it across the Gulf into the United States,” Luis says.

Cantillo's raft took off from Varadero, Cuba, and for him, those seven days of sail seemed like an eternity.

“All we had was 6 liters of water, one grilled chicken, soft bread, and burnt oil to scare the sharks away,” says Luis.

Proving too much for Cantillo's traveling partner to bare.

The long-time friend would begin hallucinating and finally entered the water, being carried away by the waves before becoming the prey of sharks.

After capsizing a few times, all that was left for Cantillo was prayer.

Finally, on the 7th day, he made it the United States.

The moment he touched US soil, he was given residency.

Now, those who take the trip like Luis will no longer have the same privilege.

“We feel betrayed, as much as President Obama is working to increase relations, this is something that hurts our community,” says Luis.



All Luis has left is the memories of that long trip in search of an opportunity to be free.



He says it's a shame this policy was removed making it difficult for others like him in reaching the American dream.

Luis has been living in Port Neches for over 12 years now, and now that he's a U.S. citizen, he's working to also bring his family to the U.S.

