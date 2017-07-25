The effects of CTE

BEAUMONT - “I’m afraid of when I get to the point where Ill drive some place, and then I don’t know to get back home, that’s my biggest fear,” said Godwin Turk, a former NFL player.

Turk, is a former linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos now living in Spurger. He has early onset dementia. Turk says it’s because of repeated head trauma from playing football.

“If you explained that you had a stinger, like your head was ringing, all they would do was give you smelling salts,” said Turk. “It’s about this thing like being tough. “Suck it up.” That was the mentality you see.”

Sadly this is an all too common story for former NFL players. According to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, was diagnosed in 110 of 111 former NFL players.

“If I had to do it over like I said in hindsight, give me some golf clubs,” said Turk

The study however did show that only 3 of 14 high schoolers, who were studied, had signs of CTE. For Lumberton High school defensive end Andrew House, who has had two concussions, he says continuing to play is worth the risk.

“Just the team chemistry and stuff like that,” said House. “Getting to able to play, and have the fun and joy of that time that I only get to have while I’m young. I knew I would regret it if I didn’t, but I think it’s worth the risk.”

Doctor Joseph Oommen, a Beaumont Neurologist, says age may play a factor in CTE.

“The age factor I think tends to hide things and as someone gets older, these symptoms tend to pop out more,” said Dr. Oommen. “Just because the system is just not as resilient as it used to be.”

But Turk warns that it could catch up with you.

“You have to really make sure that this is something that you want to do,” said Turk. “Like everything, it’s a heads and a tails…. When you get out of the sport you have to realize the damage you have done to your body. Your knees, and your shoulders, and more or less your center control, your brain. Once you lose this here, you can’t replace your brain. You can get another heart but you can’t get another brain. You are damaging your body.”

