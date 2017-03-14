The 44th Annual Nederland Heritage Festival kicks off today

The 44th Annual Nederland Heritage Festival beings today at 4 p.m and runs through Sunday, March 19th.

The event has been in existence since 1973 in order to raise funds to better the local community.

The festival will include music, entertainment, crafts, carnival rides, and fair food.

CARNIVAL HOURS:

Tuesday: 4:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 4:00 p.m. - 11:00p.m.

Thursday: 4:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Friday: 4:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Sunday: Noon - 6:00 p.m

