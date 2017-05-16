Texas State Rep. Dade Phelan says HB 1774 still allows suits and damages from insurance companies

"This bill in no way impacts the ability to sue an insurance company, it does not eliminate the punitive fees an unscrupulous insurance company will be charged nor does it in any way create any loopholes to reject or reduce legitimate claims. Texas will still have the strongest consumer protections in the nation for policyholders under this bill, with insurers on the hook to pay significant penalties, damages and attorney fees." -- Texas State Rep Dade Phelan

KBMT 12:22 PM. CDT May 16, 2017

