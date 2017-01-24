BEAUMONT - Some not-so-good news for Texas education, a recent study by WalletHub ranks Texas at number 42 on the most educated states for this year putting Texas near the bottom of the list.

Only 128 days left until graduation at Ozen High School leaving many to wonder, what's next?

“I decided to go to college to help change something in the world,” says Senior Jacorion Randle.

But people don't always take that route.

“The military because I want to be independent and grow as a person,” says Deilyn Edmonson.

Both Jacorion and Deilyn are taking two different paths to success, but according to a study by WalletHub, Texas is ranked number 42 among the most educated states in 2017.

Making Texas the 8th "least educated" state in the U.S.

According to the study, the "education level" of each state is calculated based on the education level and the number of diploma's obtained by those surveyed that are 25 and older.

“Just because you don't get a 4 year degree doesn't mean you're not going to be a productive citizen,” says Eva Leblanc, college and career readiness advisor at Ozen High School suggesting that this survey could be misleading.

“We have kids who have graduated with 4 year degrees that can't find a job in the field end up doing some sort of other vocational field or job until that opportunity arises for them,” Leblanc explains.

“In Texas you can find oil reserves where you can get a job and get good money,” explains Jacorion.

Both students are now left to develop a passion for continued learning after graduation, one with the use of textbooks and the other without.

