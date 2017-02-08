Woman's cat in critical care after being shot in Beaumont's West End
Since being shot on Monday, Jessica Sander's and her cat Puck are now stuck with thousands of dollars in medical bills while her pet stays overnight in critical condition for the second night in a row.
KBMT 9:37 PM. CST February 08, 2017
More Stories
-
Three dead, seven injured after DeRidder, LA,…Feb. 8, 2017, 12:14 p.m.
-
Sperm for sale: Fighting for changeFeb. 8, 2017, 4:56 p.m.
-
Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick switches to…Feb. 8, 2017, 8:53 p.m.