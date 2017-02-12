Woman on the run after injuring Port Arthur officer
Bridge City Police Department contacted Port Arthur Police Department at approximately 1:30 Sunday afternoon in an attempt to locate a teal colored 2000 Honda Civic that was involved in a theft at the Bridge City Walmart.
KBMT 10:09 PM. CST February 12, 2017
