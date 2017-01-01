Vacant house destroyed overnight in suspected arson case
Investigators think a massive house fire in Beaumont early new year's morning was deliberately set. The blaze started at one red-tagged home in the 1300 block of Fulton and spread to an adjoining vacant house.
KBMT 10:16 PM. CST January 01, 2017
