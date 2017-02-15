Thief on the loose with stolen guns after burglarizing Port Arthur home
A burglar was caught on camera breaking into a Port Arthur home Tuesday afternoon. The burglar broke into the Port Arthur home on the 2000 block of Rosedale Tuesday, took loaded firearms, and got into an SUV with a getaway driver.
KBMT 10:34 PM. CST February 15, 2017
