Sour Lake woman finds old photos & returns them to owner years later
About ten years ago, Gongora was cleaning a travel trailer near Lumberton and there she found pictures of strangers. The mother and grandmother told 12News she refused to throw the photo albums away and decided she'd do the right thing and return them to
KBMT 10:41 PM. CST December 25, 2016
More Stories
-
Police search for gunman following Beaumont gameroom robberyDec 26, 2016, 10:23 a.m.
-
Armed robbery of K.C.'s Game room on Twin City HighwayDec 25, 2016, 7:05 p.m.
-
Dog pack protects toddler found in California parkDec 26, 2016, 5:50 a.m.