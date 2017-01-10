Sessions confirmation hearing ends after 9 hours
The nomination was one of the most controversial picks in the Cabinet. Protestors dressed in KKK robes, made their way inside the capitol during the hearing. Sessions supporters made clear the senator of Alabama actually prosecuted Klan members for murder
KBMT 10:20 PM. CST January 10, 2017
