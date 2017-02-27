Port Arthur Fire department investigates cause of conveyer belt fire
Port Arthur firefighters are still investigating what caused a conveyer belt fire near a cargo ship. The conveyor belt being used to load German wood pellets onto a ship caught fire according to the PIO.
KBMT 10:38 PM. CST February 27, 2017
