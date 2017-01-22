One dead, six injured in shooting at Rolling Oaks Mall, police say
One victim is dead and six others were injured in a shootout at Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday afternoon. Two suspects attempted to rob a Kay Jewelers inside the mall, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said.
KBMT 10:25 PM. CST January 22, 2017
