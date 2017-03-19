Mother speaks out after teen son dies
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the death of a Port Arthur teen. Troopers say Justin Joseph Guillory, 19, of Port Arthur fell off the running board of a Hummer at McFaddin Beach in Jefferson County Saturday evening.
KBMT 10:07 PM. CDT March 19, 2017
