Man beaten with wine bottle at Kroger on Phelan, in critical condition
The suspect and victim had an altercation which led to the suspect striking the victim with a wine bottle and continued to assault him. The suspect then ran when officers arrived and were able to apprehend him a short time later.
KBMT 10:08 PM. CST March 06, 2017
More Stories
-
House Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement billMar. 6, 2017, 5:19 p.m.
-
Port Arthur woman killed in West Port Arthur Road wreckMar. 6, 2017, 1:47 p.m.
-
Tyler County Sheriff's Office working to identify…Mar. 6, 2017, 9:49 a.m.